SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ten million adults experience some form of violence in the U.S. every year, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
That statistic often makes outsiders wonder, why do people stay in abusive situations?
“Gwendolyn,” whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, lived through a violent relationship with her boyfriend and explains why victims don't immediately get out of relationships that can threaten their lives.
For Gwendolyn, in the beginning, things were good. But they quickly changed.
“You meet this guy and he’s just perfect,” she said. “And slowly you get to the point where you see things, but you overlook them.”
Domestic violence typically starts as red flags in a relationship, according to counselor Sheila Davis.
“The way he makes you feel about yourself, the way he speaks to you,” Davis said, explaining typical abusive behaviors. “Is he disrespectful to you?”
And it escalates.
“Does he tear you down? Does he say things to you that no human should ever say to another human?” Davis asked.
And then the violence begins.
“It was a Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde thing,” said Gwendolyn. “He would choke me until he could tell I was about to pass out.”
So how does it get this far? One key factor to the dominance of an abuser is isolation.
“He did little things to push my family away,” said Gwendolyn.
Another is verbal abuse that targets a victim’s self-worth. According to Davis, the abuser will say things to purposely diminish a victim’s self-esteem.
“You’re worthless. You’re a piece of crap. Nobody will ever want you now. Nobody will ever love you,” Davis said.
Gwendolyn agrees.
“I became someone completely different,” she said. “I didn’t recognize myself.”
The question asked most often is ... why don’t they leave?
Davis explains it this way: “Sometimes the devil we know is more comfortable than the devil we don’t.”
With the victim isolated, without support of family and friends, and many times dependent on the abuser financially, she feels trapped.
“I lost my house, lost my job, both my savings. Everything,” said Gwendolyn.
And they get stuck in the cycle of abuse.
“When things are good, they’re very good. And when they’re not good, then you almost die,” Davis said.
Davis says a violent incident happens, followed by apologies, gift giving — what’s known as the honeymoon phase.
“When they start thinking, ‘Oh, this is the man that I love. He just made a mistake.'”
The abuser then places blame on the victim and preys on her compassion.
“When I would get myself together he’d be like, ‘See what you made me do?’ It was always my fault,” said Gwendolyn.
Davis said abusers will typically say things like, “If you leave me, I don’t have anybody else, you’re all I have.”
Threats to the victim and to her children are common, as well.
“He told me he was going to kill me and leave my body in the bathtub for my kids to find,” Gwendolyn said.
So the victim becomes overly careful, trying to avoid a repeat of the violence.
“They’re walking on eggshells trying to say the right thing, trying to do the right thing, so they don’t make them mad,” explained Davis.
But eventually, it happens again. And the cycle continues.
“He would choke me, he would go through my phone, he would terrorize me with baseball bats,” said Gwendolyn.
Victims hope things will get better or that the abuser will change. And they live for the moments in the relationship that are good. Even when they are few.
Davis uses a bag of M&Ms to help victims understand their situation.
“I'll say to them, ‘Tell me what percentage of your relationship is good.’ One that stands out said, ‘Oh, like 97% of the time it's bad, but 3% of the time it's amazing.’ And so I handed her this bag of M&Ms," said Davis. "I said, ‘Okay so 97% of these are good, but 3% of these are poison. So, how many of these would you eat?’ And she got tears in her eyes, and she said, ‘I wouldn't eat any of them.’ And I said, ‘Exactly. And you're risking your life -- you're putting your life and your children's lives at risk for 3%.”
Those who have lived through it say get out while you still can.
“Don’t think that they’re going to change. Don’t think that you can change them,” said Gwendolyn. “Don’t think, ‘Oh it’s not as bad as what it could be.’ All of those doubts that you have, that make you not want to leave, all of those fears you have making you not want to leave -- ignore them and leave. That’s my advice.”
Davis says you should also ask for help. She says the scars of domestic violence go much deeper, and many of them you cannot see.
“Bruises heal, broken bones heal. But the scars that are left emotionally, those take much longer,” Davis said.
If you or someone you care about is in an abusive situation, please reach out to Project Celebration at 318-256-6242 or the NWLA Family Justice Center at 318-584-7171. Or you can call the 24-hour Louisiana State Crisis Line at (888) 411-1333 for immediate assistance. All services are free and confidential.