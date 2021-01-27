BENTON, La. -- A group of veterans are turning pieces of wood and metal into art. And they're doing it to help other veterans in need.
Shayne McGinty and Kelly Watkins have close to 62 years of military service between them. Throw in another 20-plus years from Brian Posey and MCG Wood and Metal Works in Benton, Louisiana boasts more than 80 years of service to our country. With patriotism running through their veins, artistic talent flows from their hands.
"Instead of aircraft parts or industrial parts, we're actually doing something a little more creative," said Watkins.
"When I came into the military I lucked out and got a career field that worked with metal. I'm an aircraft machinist and welder with the reserves," said Posey.
A plasma cutter actually does the cutting, Watkins said. But even though the artwork is beautiful and inspiring, there's a bigger mission.
"All these things you see sitting around you, these flags, these fire pits and everything we do ... they save lives; they save veteran lives," said McGinty.
That's because 10% of everything they sell goes to an organization called 22Kill.
"The CEO of 22KILL is one of my Marines who was injured during a deployment in '04' with us. Jacob had a pretty tough go of it. He lost his leg, part of his hand, 50 surgeries, 18 months in the hospital," said McGintry.
"We started in 2012 after the VA came out with a study stating that on average 22 veterans die by suicide everyday, hence the name 22KILL. This mission that we're on and the work that we're doing for these men and women is very personal to me and Shayne because of the friends we've lost," said Jacob Schick, CEO of 22KILL.
The purpose of 22KILL -- soon to be called the One Tribe Foundation -- is to "restore the value of life by empowering veterans, first responders, and their families." The organization has raised millions of dollars to help veteran service organizations.
MCG is happy to be a part of that effort.
"It's therapeutic, you see a lot of veterans like to work with their hands. When you can take some pieces of wood that came off the shelf and you can turn them into something like this, it's pretty gratifying. And at the same time while you're doing that, you always have to keep in the back of your mind all this work we're doing is probably saving someone's life," said McGinty.
"The only way we can truly honor those that came before us and those that will come after is by living well. Don't suffer alone, reach out for help. It's okay to not be okay," said Schick.