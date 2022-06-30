SHREVEPORT, La. – The trial of a Shreveport man accused of murdering a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall was stopped midway through jury selection after the co-prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19, touching off denunciations from the family of one of the victims that repeated delays are denying justice.
Most of the anger was directed at Caddo District Judge John Mosely, who granted a mistrial Wednesday morning after meeting with lawyers on both sides and concluding that other options, including a delay in the trial until next week, were unworkable. The trial was rescheduled for Aug. 22.
Dewayne Watkins, 37, of Shreveport, is charged with the Nov. 8, 2018, slayings of Kelly Jose, 43, and his wife, Heather, 32. Prosecutors said the couple were leaving Mall St. Vincent that night when Watkins approached and asked to use Heather Jose’s cellphone.
The couple, described by friends and family as trusting and generous -- in her last journal entry, Heather Jose wrote about the importance of being kind to others --- then agreed to give him a ride. Their bodies were later found in a burning car outside an abandoned house on Penick Street. Prosecutors said Kelly Jose had been shot and his wife was ordered to get money from an ATM before she, too, was killed. Watkins, who faces mandatory life in prison if convicted as charged, has pleaded not guilty.
MISTRIAL EXPLAINED
The decision to stop the trial "again delayed justice for our family," Heather Jose’s sister, Nicole King, said in a statement. Her harshest criticism was directed at the judge, saying there were "several reasonable accommodations" in lieu of a mistrial. Nicole King, referencing COVID, said she understands the judge's “need to protect his health," but that he put "himself before his duty to justice in Louisiana."
Mosely would not comment on the criticism, but an individual who spoke with him said both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to a mistrial. The district attorney’s office made the formal motion in court to stop the trial.
One of the two prosecutors had just tested positive for COVID-19 and the other had to undergo testing. District Attorney James Stewart said the case involves a lot of witnesses and evidence and he couldn’t bring in a new prosecutor unfamiliar with it. A key police witness was symptomatic for COVID-19, and a delay until next week was unworkable because two other witnesses would be unavailable due to their schedules, authorities said in trying to explain the mistrial.
BACKUP TRIAL DELAYED
After the mistrial in the murder case, a backup case began in Mosely’s courtroom: that of a Caddo Parish jail inmate accused of attacking a corrections officer and breaking her jaw. That deputy is no longer working at Caddo Correctional Center, having been fired for personal misconduct in an unrelated matter.
That case wound up being postponed, too, when the defendant, Willie Rochelle IV, balked at a plea agreement that had just been made, authorities said. His attorney then asked for a sanity evaluation, stopping the case. There was no other backup case to go to trial.
JUSTICE DELAYED
Kelly Jose was a civilian employee at Barksdale Air Force Base and an Air Force reservist. Heather Jose moved to the Shreveport area from California when she married him. Nine of her family members traveled to Shreveport for this week’s trial.
"Nearly four years ago, our family was rocked by the murder of Heather and Kelly Jose,” Heather’s sister said in her statement. “In the over three and a half years since that violent crime, our family has yet to see justice for Heather and Kelly. Their alleged killer has not been brought to justice for his heinous actions. His trial has seen delay after delay, and in turn justice has been delayed and delayed. We are devastated by this."
The mistrial was the case’s third trial delay and each time is like ripping open an old wound, Mel King, Heather Jose's father, said during a Facebook live statement Wednesday afternoon in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.