SHREVEPORT, La. -- For any serious gamer like Bobby Smith of Shreveport, getting a new video game console is a pretty exciting time. In the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, that joy of holding the joysticks was felt by nearly half the U.S. population.
"I love playing my Playstation, love playing my Playstation," Smith exclaimed.
Tucker Herron, another video game enthusiast, told KTBS, "for me personally it's an escape."
For many during these months of social distancing and isolation, playing video games meant so much more than just blowing off some steam. The virtual world offered a safe escape during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Especially with the pandemic. I remember when it first started, gaming just started to boom," added Herron.
It's an industry that's been booming for more than a decade, but sales on video games and equipment went through the roof in the Shreveport-Bossier market during the pandemic.
According to "We-PC," the industries worth jumped more than 9% (9.3) and is now worth an estimated $159 billion. The data also suggests some old gamers are picking up the controllers once again.
"I think it's a nostalgia thing and now they're at the age where they have kids. They want their kids to experience what they experienced. Plus, it's nice to go back and play those games that you used to play back in the day I guess," said Carlisha Shepherd, Game-XChange manager.
The word "retro" goes a long way at Game-XChange in Shreveport. Where else can you pick up a copy of NBA Showdown '94 or NHL '96 for Sega Genesis? It's that nostalgia that has more people walking through the doors.
Demand for the older games and game systems has never bigger. Shepherd said in the last eight months, sales have dramatically picked up Nintendo Wii's, Playstation 2's, even games for that Sega Genesis in your closest that may be collecting dust.
Shepherd added, "I think games can be enjoyed by everyone and I don't think they're limited to your identity. I personally love to play video games and I don't think a lot of people would think that girls would, but it's not as uncommon as people think."
So if you're still looking for ways to pass the time while staying socially distanced, these gamers recommend pushing the power button, picking up the sticks, and joining the 1.5 billion gamers around the world.