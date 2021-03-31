SHREVEPORT, La. -- Do you see the world in different colors? What about no colors at all?
The number of people with color blindness, or what is actually color deficiency, are low. But what does it mean to be color blind?
There are two types. The first is genetic; a person is born with it. The second happens with age.
“And that has to do with the cones in the retina, and your cones are responsible for daytime vision,” said Dr. Chris Shelby from the WK Eye Institute. “There's actually three of them, there's a red, green, and blue cone.”
The term color blindness is a misnomer, said Shelby. People who have the condition usually do see colors. They just see them differently. The most common type is a red-green colorblindness.
“When the red or the green cone is a little bit deficient, then people can't perceive those colors as well,” he said.
The percentage of people who have color vision deficiency is low. Red-green deficiency is passed on genetically from mother to son, and is more common in men.
“Five percent of men will actually be colorblind, they'll have that red green deficiency, and about .5% of women," Shelby said.
It has to do with the wavelength of light.
“Every color of light has a different wavelength. So, when there's a deficiency in that cone, it can't pick up those subtle differences in the wavelengths of those colors,” said Shelby.
While there are different levels or intensities, people with red-green color blindness typically see reds and greens as a similar brownish, muted tone.
“There is a severe form of color blindness that can cause people to see in just shades of gray, but it's incredibly unusual,” Shelby said.
Indeed, only .00003% of the world’s population has what’s called monochromacy.
There is also a blue-yellow colorblindness, in which blue looks like green, and the color yellow looks violet or light gray.
“But that’s much more rare,” said Shelby.
Children are usually tested for colorblindness in school with what’s called Ishihara plates. The test consists of pattern of dots which form a number or shape clearly visible to those with normal color vision. But the pattern is either invisible or difficult to see for those with color deficiencies.
“They actually view it as fun, because they're trying to find these numbers in there. And it's an easy test to do and you can you can grade the degree of colorblindness based on how they do on the test," Shelby said.
While it is not treatable, genetic colorblindness typically does not cause any disability. Shelby said he has a red-green deficiency.
“I don't ever notice it, you know. But then again, I've never known anything different than what I see now,” he said.
The second type of colorblindness can happen as a person gets older.
“Those are things like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts … they can all cause color change. And so those are the ones that are actually treatable," Shelby said.
There are glasses on the market that are said to enhance a color deficiency, but there is no cure for inherited colorblindness.