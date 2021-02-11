SHREVEPORT, La. - The population in downtown Shreveport shifted during the pandemic. About 45% of employees have not returned.
“They're working from their home; they're working remotely. We would very much obviously love for people to come back downtown,” said Liz Swaine, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority executive director.
There were also some business closures. At least four businesses shut doors for good downtown in 2020.
“Surprisingly, you know, you think of 2020,” said Swaine. “And you think of only bad things happening that we've had a lot of good downtown as well.”
About five other businesses opened. Swaine said people are interested in vacant buildings downtown.
One that is opening soon is the Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center. Managing Member Jim Malsch took on a building that sat empty more than 30 years. The center will lease space to business owners and artists who need a place to work.
“This is a prime example of taking an old building and bringing it back to its usefulness,” said Malsch. “New construction don't appeal to me. I mean, it's just nice to bring something like this back to life.”
But he noted there are also “a lot of incentives to revitalize instead of building new out on the outskirts of town," such as attracting investors to vacant buildings. For example, investors can get a historic tax credit.
“It can be up to 40% of all qualified costs on a building, you can get back,” said Swaine.
Other incentives investors can look into include: Restoration Tax Abatement, free permits for historic structures, The Opportunity Zone program, and the Low interest Revolving Loan Fund, according to Swaine.
“There are a number of things that we can help people stack so that the eventual cost of the building will be much lower,” said Swaine.
What about the possibility of a grocery store for residents in downtown as residential areas increase?
“There are a number of developers who have talked about the possibility of a grocery market, a small-scale grocery market that may have a deli attached to it,” said Swaine.
As for projects downtown, Swaine said, “They're all very different. Some are office space, some are retail space, some are apartment space, some are actually they're talking about having music studio type space in the buildings."
Two new restaurants, a performance venue and a bar will open within weeks. Those include the Cajun Corner at 400 Texas Avenue, 318 The Next Level at 400 Travis St. and The Lot.
In addition to re-opening as a performance venue, The Lot is also getting approval to sell alcohol.
“So a lot of different investors, developers and ideas that are happening in downtown right now,” said Swaine.