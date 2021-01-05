SHREVEPORT, La. —Willis-Knighton Health System recently got a new gadget to help with knee replacement surgery.
Patient Dottie Juneau had both of her knees replaced. Her first operation was 2019. Four months ago, she had her right knee replaced with the help of orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Mays and the surgery robot.
Juneau struggled with arthritis for years. She was getting injections in her knees to address her pain until she could not go on any longer. Succumbing to the pain, Juneau finally decided to schedule her most recent surgery, despite her initial concerns about the new Rosa Knee Robotic Technology.
Mays welcomed the new piece of equipment.
“It’s us [Willis-Knighton] keeping up with the technology. You know the technology advances every year, and we have to incorporate that into our practice and figure out which new technologies can we utilize to best suit our patients needs to meet their goals, which are to have a functional knee replacement that gets well quickly and feels like a normal knee,” Mays said.
Unlike a person’s knee, the robot is an addition to Mays’ work in the operating room, not a replacement.