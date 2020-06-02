SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 testing. Have you been tested yet? Do you want to get tested? Can your employer or future employer require you get tested?
There are a lot of questions about this topic in the era of the coronavirus.
Much has been reported for months now about testing and how important it is in fighting COVID-19. Some might think, 'I don't have to worry about that. I don't have any symptoms' or 'That's someone else's problem, I'm not at high risk.'
Well, for those who have a job or may be trying to find employment after losing a job, the rules have changed.
"COVID-19 has been deemed to be a direct threat to others, meaning to others in the workplace," said Royal Alexander, a Shreveport attorney who specializes in constitutional law.
And because of that, the federal government in March changed the regulations to say your employer or future employer can require a blood test and or a nasal swab.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, "this would be considered invasive and intrusive into our personal autonomy as individuals, but there's a different view of it because of this virus," said Alexander.
Some employers are already implementing mandatory COVID-19 testing, including the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
"The sheriff obtained those tests from the Fire Department. It was a great opportunity that we can get our deputies, not only for safety purposes, but for peace of mind purposes to know that I've been tested, I'm good to go ... now I can go do my job and know that I can do it safely for me and my family, but also for the people we serve and protect each and every day," said Lt. Bill Davis, sheriff's office spokesman.
Blood tests and nasal swabs are a part of their testing. So far, they have tested about 150 of their almost 500 employees.
Davis said the goal is to test everyone as more kits become available.
"It's just part of working for the sheriff's office; we want to make sure we're safe," said Davis.
Now, what employers can do with those test results is strictly limited.
"Whether it's the blood test or the nasal swab, according to federal health confidentiality laws, it cannot be used for anything else but to determine the presence of the virus," said Alexander.
If you've had one of these tests for the virus and or the antibodies, "invasive" seems to be a good descriptive consensus shared by those on the receiving end. But Dr. G.E. Ghali at the LSU Health Sciences Center said virus testing will become less uncomfortable over time.
"As we get into the middle of summer, more places around the country and state are going to be doing saliva testing, with equal accuracy to that of the nasal swabbing," said Ghali.
And, if you really just don't want to be tested by an employer who requires it, "Ultimately the employee does have a choice; they don't have to work there ...," said Alexander.
Davis also said the first batch of COVID-19 testing went to sheriff's front-line personnel who deal with the public or prisoners on a regular basis.