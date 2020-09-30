SHREVEPORT, La. -- Amanda Sanders is a young mother of three children. And she was doing the things a mom normally does.
“My oldest is 11, my middle is 7, and my youngest is 4,” said Sanders. “So, it’s just every day, take them to school and pick them up.”
But in October 2019, she found a lump in her breast.
“My thinking was, ‘it doesn’t really hurt,'” she said. “You just don’t think it could happen to you.”
So she didn’t immediately go to the doctor to have it checked.
“I’m too busy, the kids are in school, and I’m trying to come home and cook supper and do homework,” Sanders explained.
It took her middle child getting sick in January to get her to the doctor. She mentioned the lump to the family practitioner. He first gave her antibiotics, thinking it could be due to a pre-existing condition, but that did not fix the problem.
“We did an ultrasound and a mammogram that came back questionable,” she said.
So she had a 3D mammogram and a biopsy.
“And it came back as Stage 2 B metastatic cancer,” said Sanders. “Shocking. It was shocking. But I’m going to fight this because I have three kids that need me.”
Dr. Scott Boniol of CHRISTUS Health Shreveport is Amanda’s oncologist.
“He’s just very thorough and makes you feel at home,” Sanders said. “He was just wonderful.”
“When Amanda first came to us she had been diagnosed with an early stage, locally advanced breast cancer, and that expressed something called a her2 protein, which unfortunately means the cancer is very aggressive,” said Boniol.
Her2 positive breast cancer tests positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. This protein promotes the growth of cancer cells.
“But fortunately,” Boniol explained, “it also allows us to specifically attack a target on the breast cancer cells.
Sanders started her treatment immediately. Six chemo treatments every three weeks.
“When you’re done with chemo you get to ring the bell,” said Sanders. “That’s so exciting.”
Then she had a radical mastectomy on the left and a total mastectomy on the right.
“They tested everything, everything came back negative. So the chemo had worked. So there’s no more cancer,” Sanders said.
But Sanders still has to go through radiation treatments.
“I have 35 rounds of radiation. I’m on number 16,” she said.
“Her breast cancer was unique in that it also had expression of an estrogen receptor,” said Boniol. “And we can take advantage of that, in that her2 cancer requires estrogen as its food to grow. We can actually starve any cancer cells she would have left behind by blocking her estrogen. So she’ll take a pill for at least five years to help keep her cancer from coming back.”
“Then we’ll do the reconstruction and everything. But right now everything is going good,” said Sanders.
Boniol agrees. “We feel really good about Amanda. We’ve got a very bright future for her.”
What's the moral of Sanders’ story?
“You’re taking care of your family to take care of yourself. You’re making sure you’re gonna be there for them," she said. “So if you have anything that’s questionable or if you have a family history, get it checked. Don’t wait."