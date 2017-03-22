Interstate 20, 1,553 miles, from west Texas, to South Carolina and directly through the ArkLaTex, is now known to law enforcement officials as a major corridor for sex trafficking.
"I definitely think most people aren't aware there are so many girls being trafficked along here," says Brittany Pearson. She knows exactly what’s going on. She was once a victim of the crime.
"They may imagine girls, chained up in the back of an 18-wheeler, being hauled from place to place,” she says. “Actually, all they see is a nice car going by, and a girl, with her man, and actually, she looks happy and normal."
What is about to happen to those teenagers is far from normal and happy, Brittany says.
"She's getting ready to sell her body."
The Department of Child and Family Services most recent report reveals 224 case of sex trafficking in 2015. The majority of those cases involved children, some as young as twelve years.
"They told me it would be a good opportunity to make some money,” Brittany explains. “But they didn't give me all of the details, and I got deceived into it. They told me it was something it actually wasn't."
She knew she was in deep trouble, on her first assignment.
"His main girl took me out to the casinos, and showed me around, but then when we went up to the room, I realized how far we were going to go."
Brittany was kept drugged and drunk, moved from city to city, hardly eve knowing where she would be the next night. Then, a text message to a friend made its way to her father. He found her in Dallas and rescued her.
Brittany was one of the lucky ones. She was in the industry for six months, not as long as many others. Now, she tells her story, as an advocate fr a non-profit organization in Shreveport.
And law enforcers are listening. In early March, 2017 ktbs.com witnessed an unusual gathering of law enforcers, advocates, social workers, religious leaders, and a few survivors. Their purpose, to establish connection between cities and towns, jurisdictions, and organizations along I-20.The hope, that those connections will fill in the gaps, where pimps and their prey have been hiding for years. Spearheading the event, Clay Walker, Caddo Parish’s Director of Juvenile Services. He organized the event to share information about who the pimps are, how they work, and where to find them.
"That's the sort of information we want to share. We want to share it federally,” he says. “The more often we can bring a federal charge, the better we can attack the problem."
Walker received a major piece of information on this day, from a Fort Worth police officer.
"We have a lot of pimps and a lot of girls traveling along the I-20 corridor, moving from Shreveport, to Fort Worth, and back again," said Hannah Rivard.
"It's very common that as these pimps and their girls are moving around, that they go through the triangle.
Walker tells ktbs.com that this is exactly the type of exchange of information that will unify efforts to track down the culprits, committing these heinous crimes against our children.
"On a case-by-case level, this information helps us identify and find the pimps, and find the hotels and the truck stops they use. And once we find them and where they do business, we can disrupt it. That's what we're trying to do.”