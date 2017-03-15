"It comes down through here and goes into this one culvert here, and goes across the street and goes over toward my property."
That’s Harold Delaune giving KTBS a tour of the flood zone, which is what he says his neighborhood turns into every time it rains. And every time it rains, his back yard is under water.
"We would be standing in a lake right now, if we had a pretty good downpour of about two or three hours," Delaune says, as he stands on the wet sod in his back yard. His description may be a bit exaggerated, but that shows how frustrated he has become.
Every time Springhill gets measurable rain, the run-off flows down from the top of the neighborhood, along streets and over yards to Delaune’s property and the neighbors who live next door on either side. Two of those neighbors refuse to join Delaune’s fight against city hall, saying they don’t want to rock the boat, and two have abandoned their properties and cannot be reached for comment.
So Delaune, a retired elevator mechanic, has become a sort pf one-man protest movement in this small town of 3,400 people. He took his complaints to city leaders, demanding city crews re-trench the clogged and back-filled ditches that pass for municipal drainage culverts.
“I’ve asked them what they were going to do about the drainage," says Delaune. That, apparently, is an understatement.
Springhill Mayor Carroll Breaux says he and his public works director have tried to answer the flooded-out constituent’s repeated demands.
“I guess it doesn't drain fast enough or he doesn't think we're moving fast enough,” says the mayor. “We've actually been to Mr. Delaune's on several occasions to assist him with this, not just by digging or cleaning out the ditch that runs on his property but also the other properties that his runs into, to make sure that those were all clear and draining, and they have been."
As it turns out, Delaune’s complaints are echoes by others in Springhill.
"We're working hard here to try to protect our inventory,” says a manager at a popular Springhill department store. “We have all our incoming shipments and boxes on palets in the storage room."
Employees at Sharpe’s say they have an emergency, every time it rains.
"We all have raincoats. The company bought us all raincoats, for when it rains. We work in water."
The store is struggling, not because business is down, but because the water is up, every time it rains.
"We have a crack in the floor right here that's been here all the years I've been here,” says the store manager. “When it rains, water bubbles up from here and goes out of here onto our floor, about halfway out to the front of the store. We can't put merchandise on the floor because we'll lose merchandise."
She pulled a pair of water-stained boots from a shelf and held them out. "These retail for $79.99."
The water runs off the street behind the store, when it rains. There used to be a six-feet deep city drainage culvert, until street crews resurfaced the street and filled in the culvert.
The mayor says he hasn’t heard about flooding troubles at any of Springhill’s businesses. He says his public works department has all they can handle, in the neighborhoods.
"It's an ongoing process. It's not going to be something that gets fixed today or tomorrow. It's going to several weeks and months in order to get this work done," Breaux said.