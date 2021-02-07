Bossier City, LA - The military community plays a big role in our area and with that comes organizations to help our military members retired and active duty.
One of those organization is the Military Officers Association of America. The national organization was established in 1929, the ArkLaTex chapter was chartered in the 1960's. It currently has about 900 members from all branches of the military.
"Our focus is to promote the well being of the military member and the military retiree in terms of training, capabilities, pay and transporting of certifications and to capture those military officers who have a continuing desire to serve and to better the conditions and capabilities of our active as well as retired military members," said Colonel Mike Dilda, USAF (retd.)
MOAA is open to all military members whether active duty, retired or the reserves.