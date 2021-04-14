Arklatex politics April 14, 2021

In Arklatex politics for April 14, 2021 we watch a new congresswoman sworn into office from Louisiana; Julia Letlow assuming the seat originally won by her husband, Luke--who died from Covid-19 complications before he could be sworn into office. We also hear from a Oil City lawmaker Danny McCormick, who wants to make Louisiana a 'fossil fuel sanctuary state.' For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

