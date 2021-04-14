Arklatex politics April 14, 2021

In Arklatex politics for April 14, 2021 we watch a new congresswoman sworn into office from Louisiana; Julia Letlow assuming the seat originally won by her husband, Luke--who died from Covid-19 complications before he could be sworn into office. We also hear from a Oil City lawmaker Danny McCormick, who wants to make Louisiana a 'fossil fuel sanctuary state.' For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 176.7 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 177.1 feet. * Forecast...The lake will continue to recede to near 176.3 feet by Monday. &&
