In Arklatex politics for April 15, 2021 we visit with U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson on efforts to pack the Supreme Court. We also hear from several local legislators on he current legislative session in Baton Rouge. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics April 15, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
