In Arklatex politics for April 22, 2021 we visit with Senator John Kennedy on statehood for D.C.; and a renewed movement to defund police departments across the country. We also hear from Senator Bill Cassidy on the Green New Deal, and Congressman Mike Johnson on the crisis at the border. Political analyst Jeremy Alford discusses progress on a proposal for a centralized sales tax collection system in Louisiana; and the state's Solicitor General Liz Murrill, talks about a Biden administration proposal called "socal cost of carbon" and what it could mean for you.

