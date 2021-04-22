In Arklatex politics for April 22, 2021 we visit with Senator John Kennedy on statehood for D.C.; and a renewed movement to defund police departments across the country. We also hear from Senator Bill Cassidy on the Green New Deal, and Congressman Mike Johnson on the crisis at the border. Political analyst Jeremy Alford discusses progress on a proposal for a centralized sales tax collection system in Louisiana; and the state's Solicitor General Liz Murrill, talks about a Biden administration proposal called "socal cost of carbon" and what it could mean for you.
Arklatex politics April 22, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Users of TikTok app send out warnings about the 'April 24 TikTok Trend'
- Blanchard's "Pallet Man" and elderly father sent to jail
- 1 man shot multiple times while sitting inside vehicle in Shreveport
- Passerby saves toddler running on highway from daycare
- Shreveporter convicted of stealing a case of Hennessy
- Video records seconds before woman is fatally shot on Easter
- Funeral Saturday for woman killed in Mansfield; alleged shooter faces more charges
- Assistant attorney general resigns, claims bosses ignored sexual harassment
- Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into Shreveport church
- Shreveport woman arrested after man stabbed, run over in domestic dispute
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.