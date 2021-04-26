In Arklatex politics for April 26, 2021 we visit with Shreveport State Representative Ray Crews who explains his HB337, dealing with Shreveport's airports and the "reversion clause". We also hear from political analyt Jeremy Alford on Louisiana's 2nd District Congressional election; and a delay in the latest vote to move a casion from the Arklatex to Slidell. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics April 26, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
