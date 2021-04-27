In Arklatex politics for April 27, 2021 we visit with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on several topics; including the President's first 100 days in office, and the CDC's new mask mandate. We'll also hear about new marijuana legislation coming out of Baton Rouge and HB564, the "Every Student is Equal Act". For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics April 27, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested in local forgery, counterfeit check ring
- Several OMV locations in NWLA closed over COVID
- Passerby saves toddler running on highway from daycare
- Three arrested in death of Shreveport woman
- More skeletal remains recovered from abandoned well in Sabine
- Caddo judge extends restraining order stopping man from work on bronze-sided building
- Teen pleads guilty in 2017 Springhill football player's shooting death
- Mulkey arrives in Baton Rouge after accepting LSU women's basketball top job
- Car flips on I-20, 1 death, 1 injury
- Shreveport police union unhappy with leadership
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.