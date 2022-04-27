Arklatex politics April 27, 2022

In Arklatex politics for April 27, 2022 we hear from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on the chaos at the southern border; and we hear from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on his battle to keep Title 42 in place. Title 42 was a tool allowing immigrants to be sent home. We also hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford on Cassidy fundraising in Georgia ,against a sitting congresswoman. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has released a new million dollar ad buy in her Arkansas gubernatorial campaign; we'll take a look at the commercial and get analysis from Alford. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.