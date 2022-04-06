Arklatex politics April 6, 2022

In Arklatex politics for April 6, 2022 we visit with Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson, who discusses the growing crisis at the border, compounded by the
Biden administration's plan to eliminate Title 42. We also hear from Shreveport State Representative Thomas Pressly, who points out the disparities in spending by the LSU System in the northern part of the state. Congresswoman Julia Letlow vows to keep fighting to save the V-A Hospital in Alexandria, and political analyst Jeremy Alford talks about eliminating political designations for judicial candidates in future elections. For more, watch the video attached to this article.