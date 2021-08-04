Arklatex politics August 4, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for Aug. 4, Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, talks about the removal of Democrats from key committee chairmanships, as an apparent reaction to the failed veto override session. U.S. John Kennedy, R-La., discuses disaster relief for Louisiana; and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., on pending financial disaster for Arkansas farmers. For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

