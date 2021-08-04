In Arklatex politics for August 4, 2021 we visit with Representative Ted James on the removal of Democrats from key committee chairmanships, as an apparent reaction to the failed veto override session. We also hear from Senator John Kennedy on disaster relief for Louisiana; and Senator John Boozman on pending financial disaster for Arkansas farmers. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics August 4, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
