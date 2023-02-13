Candidates for Louisiana Governor are plentiful on the Republican side; there's Jeff Landry; Sharon Hewitt; John Schroder and Richard Nelson. On the Democrat side not so much.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford discussed potential scenarios: "On the Democratic side there is really more of a pronounced question mark. Because no mainline democrat has officially announced. But, expectations continue to climb for a bid from Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson. Certainly it looks like the makings of the beginning of a campaign, but we'll have to wait and see. There's also East Baton Rouge Parish District attorney Hillar Moore, looking at this race."
At one point, according to Alford, Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Bernhardt was flirting with the contest, but in an interview with KTBS-3 News a few weeks ago, Bernhardt said: "I'm not a candidate for Governor. I run a lot of things. I run a very busy household with four children. I run a small business. I'm a big part of running the Democratic Party. So, right now I'm not running for Governor."
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy also discussed the financial implications of the new National Flood Insurance Program for residents in his home state; with premiums jumping eighteen percent annually.
And Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux discussed the ongoing battle against violent crime in the city.
