Arklatex Politics: Capitol Security

A few years ago bollards were installed at all the drive-in entrances to the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. Now, the evolution of security at the capitol building continues.
"And so, the next big part of this evolution is the capitol security council; this is a new legislative panel," said Jeremy Alford.
Make no mistake, the new security detail was inspired in part by the violence going on around the country.
"And obviously what we saw in the January 6th riot perpetuated the need to be able to upgrade our security," said Homeland Security head, Senator Barry Milligan of Shreveport, "that includes the Pentagon bunker where many of us live and there is no security at all."
To hear more from Alford and Milligan, please watch the videos attached to this article.