SHREVEPORT, La. - In ArkLaTex politics for July 13, 2022, Republican Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy talks about the economy and the affects of inflation.
Inflation is now over 9 percent, and Cassidy discussed some of the reasons for those inflationary heights; including the President's current overseas visit in which he is expected to ask OPEC to increase energy production.
"We could produce more energy here in Louisiana," said Cassidy, "and the rest of our country if the Biden administration stopped hindering North American energy production. I'm calling for an 'Operation Warp Speed' for energy."
Cassidy had more to say about the economy, and Congressman Mike Johnson weighed in on the status of the abortion situation in Louisiana.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford also discussed the money making juggernaut that is Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, based on the latest campaign finance reports.
For more, watch the videos attached to this article.