Arklatex politics: cheating death

Desoto Parish, La -- Tonight in Arklatex politics- something just a little bit different; a follow up to a story we did almost a year ago.
A story that saw State Representative Larry Bagley of Stonewall die.
Yep-for about thirty seconds Bagley's heart stopped beating. But Desoto EMS was right around the corner, and there was a happy ending.
Bagley is back representing his district in Baton Rouge-and he didn't forget Desoto EMS.
"We're standing in front of a new ambulance that I'm going to present to Desoto EMS," Bagley said, "and i got this money from capital outlay in the legislature last year; they appropriated the money for me to buy this particular ambulance."
It's a $300,000 special present designed to save lives.
For more reaction to Bagley's gift and to see inside an ambulance and get an idea how they're designed, watch the videos attached to this article.