Arklatex Politics: Commitment to America

SHREVEPORT, La. -- In 1994, GOP members of the House in the U.S. Congress made history by regaining control of the House for the first time in 40 years.
In honor of that achievement, then-Speaker Newt Gingrich and the Republican caucus created the "Contract With America," a series of promises and proposals they would follow once they regained control.
It was wildly popular then, and now in 2022 with another red wave anticipated in November, Republicans have created the "Commitment to America."
Bossier Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., had a hand in the new document.
"It's in four sections and we're going to tell the American people if they put us in charge again, give us the gavel so to speak, we'll make sure we have an economy that's strong, a nation that's safe, a future built on freedom and a government that's accountable," said Johnson.
The Commitment to America was unveiled Friday in Pennsylvania.
