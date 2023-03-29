Louisiana -- In Arklatex politics Wednesday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced his support for new legislation creating the Criminal Justice System Pilot Program, allowing access to case information for victims; families of defendants; the public; and members of the media.
"New Orleans, your criminal justice system is broken," Landry said, "Baton Rouge, your criminal justice system is failing you; Shreveport, your criminal justice system is not working."
"The legislation for the first time, will grant victims and the public the ability to decide whether or not judges, district attorney's, and prosecutors are failing to reign-in those who break our laws." said Landry.
Landry was surrounded by crime victims, including Cortez Collins, a Vivian police officer whose seventeen year old son was shot and killed by another juvenile, last December.
To hear what Collins had to say; more from Landry; and to hear thoughts from Shreveport State Representatives Sam Jenkins and Alan Seabaugh on the upcoming legislative session-watch the videos attached to this article.