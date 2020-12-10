Arklatex Politics December 10, 2020

In Arklatex Politics for Thursday December 10, 2020 we visited with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who is an M-D, about the soon to be distributed COVID-19 vaccines. We also heard from the senator on ongoing plans for a new COVID financial relief package. We also heard the latest on the Texas lawsuit seeking to dismiss presidential election results in four swing states; Bossier Parish Congressman Mike Johnson leading that fight in the U.S. House. For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

