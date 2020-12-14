Arklatex Politics December 14, 2020

In Arklatex Politics for December 14, we visit the Electoral College vote; and visit with a former elector for Shreveport. We also took a look a controversy in which Attorney General Jeff Landry is becoming involved, disagreeing with New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell over trying to get Louisiana singer Lauren Daigle removed from Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show from New Orleans. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

