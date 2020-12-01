Arklatex Politics December 1st, 2020

In Arklatex Politics for Tuesday December 1st, we took a look at the new Covid-19 financial plan being floated in Washington; visited with Senator Bill Cassidy; looked at the Congressional runoff in Louisiana's District 5; and got reaction to potential voter turnout from political analyst Jeremy Alford. Watch the videos attached to this story for more. 

