In Arklatex Politics for Thursday December third, 2020--we took a look at a new attack ad in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District runoff scheduled for Saturday. We had reaction from political analyst Jeremy Alford; and we also checked out more than sixty tax propositions on the ballot. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex Politics December 3, 2020
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
