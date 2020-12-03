Arklatex Pollitics December 3, 2020

In Arklatex Politics for Thursday December third, 2020--we took a look at a new attack ad in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District runoff scheduled for Saturday. We had reaction from political analyst Jeremy Alford; and we also checked out more than sixty tax propositions on the ballot. For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

