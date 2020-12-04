Arklatex Politics December 4, 2020

In Arklatex politics for December 4, 2020, we took a look at Louisiana's runoff in the Fifth Congressional District, and got analysis on that runoff from Jeremy Alford. We also heard from senator Bill Cassidy on a pair of subjects: a proposed covid-19 financial relief package and the nearly ready covid vaccines. For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

