In Arklatex politics for December 4, 2020, we took a look at Louisiana's runoff in the Fifth Congressional District, and got analysis on that runoff from Jeremy Alford. We also heard from senator Bill Cassidy on a pair of subjects: a proposed covid-19 financial relief package and the nearly ready covid vaccines. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex Politics December 4, 2020
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Third arrest made in homicide on Colquitt Road
- Child killed in Shreveport crash
- Man surrenders following police standoff, crash, domestic dispute in Bossier City
- Caddo coroner identifies child killed in Shreveport collision
- 1 dead, 1 injured in Shreveport shooting on Saturday
- Man shot, killed at Hearne and Hollywood Avenue identified
- Woman found guilty of stealing $80,000 from family-owned small business
- After attending swingers convention, 41 test positive for coronavirus
- I-20 through Bossier City to be reconstructed in 2021
- Update on shooting that killed an expecting mother
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.