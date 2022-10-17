Arklatex Politics: Deep fake Perkins Ad

Shreveport, La -- A political TV ad featuring the likeness of Mayor Adrian Perkins is stirring up discussion both about the content and how such an ad could be made.
"You know, it looks like Adrian Perkins, It sounds like Adrian Perkins," said political analyst Jeremy Alford, "is it Adrian Perkins? I don't think it's Adrian Perkins."
Here's the reason for Alford's confusion. A new campaign ad made with deep fake artificial intelligence.
"Essentially, in the video we're talking about," said Wendell Riley from the Robinson Film Center, "there was an actor who played the mayor and deep fake technology was used to map his face onto that actor. They can mimic the way a person's face moves and can mimic mouth movements and so on."
"This is what political attack ads look like now," said Alford, "it's incredibly sophisticated."
To see the entire commercial and more comment from Alford and Riley, watch the videos attached to this article.