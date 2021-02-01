In Arklatex politics for February 1, 2021 we checked out the leadership vote in the Republican State Central Committee; as well as reaction from political analyst Jeremy Alford and new endorsements from the 'RSCC'. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics February 1, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
