In Arklatex politics for February 11,2021 we learned of a forward-thinking idea from State Senator Barrow Peacock. "SB1" is a new way to allocate sales taxes to improve Louisiana's infrastructure. We also learned about the latest campaign finance numbers from Attorney General Jeff Landry, and political analyst Jeremy Alford looks ahead to the next statewide election. We even heard From Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell about the winter storm and why you don't need to worry about disconnects. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics February 11, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
