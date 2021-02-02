Arklatex politics February 2, 2021

In Arklatex politics for February 2, 2021, we visited with Louisiana Senator bill Cassidy on a variety of topics; the stimulus; the pandemic; the attack on the energy industry and more. We also heard from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Association concerning the problem with Louisiana's oysters--they're dying. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

