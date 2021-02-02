Arklatex politics February 2, 2021

In Arklatex politics for February 2, 2021, we visited with Louisiana Senator bill Cassidy on a variety of topics; the stimulus; the pandemic; the attack on the energy industry and more. We also heard from Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Association concerning the problem with Louisiana's oysters--they're dying. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect arrested in Ochsner LSU Health stabbing
- 2 Ochsner LSU Health staff members stabbed; search underway for attacker
- Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner, in custody
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
- 1 of 2 killed in I-20 crash near Greenwood is identified
- Three cases of more contagious coronavirus confirmed in Louisiana so far
- Judge: Shreveport man accused of swindling investors is 'cantankerous,' not incompetent
- COVID Hero: Zayden Taylor; the face behind the mask
- LDH confirms two more cases of the U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
- Sabine man arrested on marijuana charges
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.