In Arklatex politics for February 23, 2021 we visited with both Louisiana Senators, very busy on Capitol Hill. John Kennedy pleading for Louisiana energy jobs; Bill Cassidy working on President Biden's cabinet nominations. We also visited with Casey Tingle, the Deputy Director of GOHSEP in Louisiana. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex Politics February 23, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Stretch of I-20 in Bossier closed again; roadway conditions worsening
- 1 man shot in Shreveport over domestic dispute
- One more round of wintry mix possible
- Shreveport councilman gives an update on water services to residents
- Water problems, boil advisories in northwest Louisiana communities
- Major traffic jam on Interstate 20 near Ruston
- 2,500 jobs available in Bossier City
- Waskom landmark collapses under weight of snow, ice
- Latest crippled commute for ArkLaTex residents worse than the others
- Off-duty Bossier deputy shot at home, daughter arrested
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.