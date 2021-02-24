Arklatex politics February 24, 2021

In Arklatex politics for February 24, 2021 we visit with both Louisiana Senators; a congressman taken all too soon is remembered on the floor of the U.S. House; pleas are made to open America's schools; and a discussion on the potential changing of the Louisiana state motto. For mor, watch the videos attached to this article. 

