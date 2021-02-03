Arklatex politics February 3, 2021

In Arklatex politics for February 3, 2021 we took a continuing look at the Biden administration's new energy policy and its affects on Louisiana. Objections are coming not only from Republicans, but not from a prominent Democrat--Governor John Bel Edwards. We also took a look at some of the budgeting/pandemic problem being discussed in Washington, D.C. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

