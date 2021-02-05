In Arklatex politics for February 5, 2021 we visit with Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, and get his reaction the a comment from President biden about cleaning up Louisiana's "cancer Alley". We'll also look at a controversy involving Cassidy and the Bossier Republican Women's Group. Watch the videos attached to this article for more.
Arklatex politics February 5, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Capital One confirms 2 Shreveport bank branches to close in April
- Suspect arrested in Ochsner LSU Health stabbing
- 2 Ochsner LSU Health staff members stabbed; search underway for attacker
- 1 of 2 killed in I-20 crash near Greenwood is identified
- New charges against Ochsner LSU Health knife attacker
- Property once eyed by Amazon approved for future development
- Keithville woman arrested in drug investigation
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
- Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women
- 3 year old girl wounded in Shreveport shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.