In Arklatex politics for February 8, 2021 we visit with White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She talked about President Biden's two trillion dollar stimulus plan, and his energy policy--which could have a huge impact on the State of Louisiana. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics February 8, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
