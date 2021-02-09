In Arklatex politics for February 9, 2021, we examine the first day of President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was involved in the biggest surprise of the day, voting that it is constitutional to proceed with the impeachment even though Trump is out of office. And Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson is once again on Trump's defense team. We have analysis from him. Watch the videos attached to this article for more.
Arklatex politics February 9, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
