Arklatex politics April 14, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for April 14, new congresswoman sworn into office from Louisiana; Julia Letlow assuming the seat originally won by her husband, Luke, who died from Covid-19 complications before he could be sworn into office. Oil City Rep. Danny McCormick wants to make Louisiana a 'fossil fuel sanctuary state.' For more, watch the videos attached to this article. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags



Load comments