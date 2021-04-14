In ArkLaTex politics for April 14, new congresswoman sworn into office from Louisiana; Julia Letlow assuming the seat originally won by her husband, Luke, who died from Covid-19 complications before he could be sworn into office. Oil City Rep. Danny McCormick wants to make Louisiana a 'fossil fuel sanctuary state.' For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Video records seconds before woman is fatally shot on Easter
- Bossier Police investigate fatal shooting, crash
- Shreveport property eyed for Amazon facility is sold
- Teen girl shot in possible love triangle in Shreveport
- Friends of woman killed Saturday in Bossier remember her love for God
- Body cam records attorney explaining how he crashed Bossier Parish D.A.'s vehicle
- Shreveport family awaits word from landlord as conditions deteriorate in rental home
- Video shows brazen SUV theft from in front of Shreveport home
- Body found in Mississippi River near Reserve; LSU, BRPD join investigation
- LSU medical school chancellor suspended
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.