Arklatex politics April 27, 2021

In ArklaTex politics for April 27, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., comments on several topics including the President's first 100 days in office, and the CDC's new mask mandate. New marijuana legislation is coming out of Baton Rouge and House Bill 564, the "Every Student is Equal Act". For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments