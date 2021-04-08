In ArkLaTex politics for April 8, Congressman Mike Johnson talks about President Biden's new gun control actions. Plus, several members of the Northwest Louisiana Legislative Delegation look ahead of next week's session in Baton Rouge and U.S. senator sing. Watch the video attached to this article for more.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. && For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 178.1 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 178.2 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to remain steady above flood pool stage at 178.0 feet through Saturday morning. * Impact...Bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou through late April. &&
Watch Live
ArkLaTex politics for April 8
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Video records seconds before woman is fatally shot on Easter
- 1 dead, 3 injured by gunfire Friday night in Shreveport
- Historic Azalee Plantation destroyed by fire
- Reese Witherspoon project filming in south Louisiana is looking for extras
- Teachers union sues Caddo board over what it calls discrimination
- Woman injured in 2 vehicle crash in Shreveport
- Man's body recovered from Sulphur River
- 23 Louisiana parishes eligible for disaster food stamps
- Woman killed in Hearne Ave shooting
- 2 wounded in possible drive-by shooting in Shreveport
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.