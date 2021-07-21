In Arklatex politics for July 21, 2021 the special legislative override session in Baton Rouge, attempting to override the governor, has ended without any successes. We visit with several lawmakers; hear from the governor; and many others on what transpired. We also hear from Senator Bill Cassidy on infrastructure and immigration. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
Arklatex politics for July 21, 2021
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
