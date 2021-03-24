Arklatex politics March 24, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for March 24, the speaker of the Louisiana House and the president of the state Senate on discuss the upcoming legislative session. Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks on the lawsuit filed against the Biden administration over its energy policy; and Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks on a potential new direction for the energy industry in Louisiana. 

