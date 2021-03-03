In ArkLaTex politics for March 3, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made a sudden decision to pause the search for new voting machines in Louisiana. Many lawmakers had complained the solicitation was too narrow and two companies filed lawsuits -- alleging only the current provider could meet the qualifications. Reaction from several lawmakers; a tech expert; and political analyst Jeremy Alford. Alford also weighs in on the redistricting process in Louisiana, and delays thanks to the census. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.
ArkLaTex politics for March 3
Tags
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Bossier teacher cleared of child-desertion charges
- Haynesville police chief indicted on weapons-related charges
- Chief: Minden couple dies in murder-suicide
- 1 dead in oil well explosion in south Louisiana
- Man and woman shot, both in life threatening condition
- Shreveport woman helps family of man who froze to death downtown
- A disagreement leads to 3 people shot
- Police search for person responsible for Airline Drive crash
- Three Shreveport teens to be charged as adults
- Police find 2 missing Louisiana boys in Florida
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.