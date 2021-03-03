Arklatex politics March 3, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for March 3, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made a sudden decision to pause the search for new voting machines in Louisiana. Many lawmakers had complained the solicitation was too narrow and two companies filed lawsuits -- alleging only the current provider could meet the qualifications. Reaction from several lawmakers; a tech expert; and political analyst Jeremy Alford. Alford also weighs in on the redistricting process in Louisiana, and delays thanks to the census. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

