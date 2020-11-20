On Friday November 20, 2020, Arklatex Politics visited with Bossier Congressmen Mike Johnson; and examined new attack ads in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District runoff. Political analyst Jeremy Alford provided some perspective as the race turned negative. For more, watch the videos attached to this story.
Arklatex Politics Friday November 20,2020
