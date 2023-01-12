Arklatex politics: income taxes

Shreveport, La -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Representative Richard Nelson of Mandeville, was recently in our KTBS-3 studios, discussing several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session.
One of those ideas was the elimination of the state income tax; he explained why.
"Basically, when you look at the states that have seen significant growth in the last couple of decades," said Nelson, "like Texas, Florida and Tennessee-these neighbors have been much more successful in attracting new people, even attracting Louisiana residents; and so when you look at what they have in common it's the lack of an income tax. So, when you look at moving Louisiana from the bottom of all those lists to the top- how do you do the big changes necessary to get there? Getting rid of the income tax is probably the single most important thing you could do."
For more thoughts from Nelson, including hints at a potential run for governor; plus thoughts from political analyst Jeremy Alford, watch the videos attached to this article.
Also, comments from Bossier Congressman Mike Johnson on the classified documents situation surrounding President Joe Biden, and former State Democratic Party Chair Karen Carter Petersen, is sentenced to prison.